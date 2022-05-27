Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

