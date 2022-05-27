Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. Nevro has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

