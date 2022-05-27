New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 74,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,759,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 19.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 484.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

