New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

New Relic stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 19,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.15. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

