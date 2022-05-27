New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.
New Relic stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 19,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.15. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
