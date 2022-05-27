New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 310.5% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,234. New Vista Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 316,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

