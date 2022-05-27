NEXT.coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,330.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00610431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00167267 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00034016 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008807 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

