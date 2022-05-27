Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,222.47

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,222.47 ($15.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($15.96). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.14), with a volume of 300,342 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.13) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,282.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,221.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.14%.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

