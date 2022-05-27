NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives $7,229.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,229.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($88.56) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($100.98) to GBX 6,450 ($81.16) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($98.15) to GBX 7,280 ($91.61) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. NEXT has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

