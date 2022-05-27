NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.