NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CFO Kenneth Pucheu Sells 23,500 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Pucheu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Kenneth Pucheu sold 600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $6,600.00.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after buying an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 802,845 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

