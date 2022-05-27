NFTify Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,226.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, NFTify has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $322,273.11 and approximately $23,226.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 204.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,361.27 or 1.76745308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 359.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00509231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

