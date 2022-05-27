NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.89. The company had a trading volume of 231,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,960. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.