NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.89. The company had a trading volume of 231,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.79.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

