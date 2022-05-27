NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.29.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $198.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $246.79. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,396,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,921,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in NICE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 879,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,884,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

