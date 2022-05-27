Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.77 billion-$13.77 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTDOY. Nomura began coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. CLSA reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.23.

Nintendo stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Nintendo has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nintendo stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

