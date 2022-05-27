Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,842 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after buying an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after buying an additional 237,944 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

