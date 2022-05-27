Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 6,456 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $2,145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $185.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average is $219.62. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

