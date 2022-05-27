Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,156 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 68.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.96.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

