Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 574 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

