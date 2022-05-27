Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE AFL opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.