Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.36 and a 200-day moving average of $231.30.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.