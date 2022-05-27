Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

RSG stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

