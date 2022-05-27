Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,769,000 after buying an additional 803,428 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $54,425,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

