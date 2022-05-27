Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Twilio by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

