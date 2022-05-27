Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 9,411 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,906 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.