Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 2,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

