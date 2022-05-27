Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.10 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

