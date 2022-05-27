Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in May

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.04) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1713 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

