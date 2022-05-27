Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 202,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,436,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

