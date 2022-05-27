Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.