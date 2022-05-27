Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

