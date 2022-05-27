Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $114,368.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $114,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWPX. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

