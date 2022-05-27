Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nova by 565.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

