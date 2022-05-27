NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Soleus Capital Management L.P.

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NovoCure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NovoCure by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,691,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NovoCure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,716,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.