Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,788 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after buying an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,748,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Nutanix by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after purchasing an additional 439,624 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

