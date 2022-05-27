Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NTNX stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

