Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.