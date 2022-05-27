Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $11,028,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

