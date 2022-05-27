Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of KLA worth $443,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $360.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.83. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

