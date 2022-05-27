Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $461.27 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $461,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $464.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.