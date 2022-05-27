Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $470.99 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of AvalonBay Communities worth $470,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $207.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average of $239.77. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $197.62 and a one year high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

