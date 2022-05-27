Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $486.66 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,624 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of CVS Health worth $486,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $14,236,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 36,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVS opened at $97.80 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
