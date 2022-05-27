Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $499.02 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809,110 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of U.S. Bancorp worth $499,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 228,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

