Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $639.91 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $639,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,366.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,467.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,548.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

