Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $657.18 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.39% of American International Group worth $657,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

