Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of American Electric Power worth $541,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $102.48 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,789 shares of company stock worth $3,868,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

