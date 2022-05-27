Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $508,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

