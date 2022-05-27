Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 226,177 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Oracle worth $735,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

