Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 480,410 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,332,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $400,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $343,774,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

TSM stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $484.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.