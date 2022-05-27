Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $692,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 48,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 738,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.74 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

